News

Fashion designer returns home to open store in mom’s memory

Laduma Ngxokolo launches new Maxhosa Africa outlet at Boardwalk Mall

By Zamandulo Malonde - 03 October 2022

When Laduma Ngxokolo packed up and left Gqeberha 10 years ago, it was always with the intention of one day returning to  open a store in his hometown to honour his late mother, Lindelwa.

On Saturday, the globally lauded fashion designer officially launched a Maxhosa Africa store at the Boardwalk Mall and named it after the woman who instilled in him the skill and love for knitting...

