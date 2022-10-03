In a note left beside a baby she allegedly abandoned on Monday, a mother accuses social workers of prompting her painful decision by failing to help her.
Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said a man was picking mangoes near a stream in Dawncrest, north of Durban, when he discovered the baby.
“A bag containing nappies, a bottle of milk and a pacifier was lying next to the child. A note believed to be written by the mother was also found,” said Balram.
The note states: “Hi. You might be wondering why I dumped my baby. Don’t wonder, just help her if you can or call authorities.
“But don't judge me. I have spoken twice with social workers, they [are] delaying to assist. I know this looks bad but I had no [other] option. The system is fragile...”
Don't judge me, mother who 'dumped' baby says in note
Balram said the man who found the baby was advised by his employer to contact the private security company.
“On arrival, Reaction officers were pointed out the location of the discovery and handed over the child and the bag,” he said.
“A female officer and paramedics were called to the scene ... The baby girl was then fed with a bottle of milk. Paramedics examined the infant, aged approximately three months, and found her to be in good health.”
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said a case of child abandonment had not yet been reported.
