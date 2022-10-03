President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake a state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace said on Monday, the first such visit since King Charles succeeded his late mother, Queen Elizabeth, last month.
Ramaphosa and his wife, Tshepo Motsepe, have accepted an invitation from the new British monarch for the November 22 to 24 state visit, the palace said.
Former presidents Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma made state visits to Britain.
Britain exported £4bn (about R80bn) worth of goods and services to SA in 2021, and its imports from the country were worth about £8bn (about R160bn), according to British data. Britain is SA’s fourth-biggest export market.
Reuters
Cyril Ramaphosa and first lady Tshepo Motsepe to make state visit to UK
Image: Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images
