Assault probed after Summerseas clash
Commotion at upmarket Nelson Mandela Bay complex allegedly sparked by row over noise
By Luvuyo Mjekula - 03 October 2022
A post wedding celebration at the Summerseas Units in Marine Drive turned into mayhem when a Western Cape policeman was strangled, allegedly by a director of Fischer’s Jewellers.
Police confirmed that a case of assault had been opened against businessman Bernhard Moser. ..
