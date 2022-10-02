Two alleged copper cable thieves were arrested and are due to appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on Monday for causing damage to essential infrastructure.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, Gqeberha K9 and flying squad members received information about a break-in at the Windvogel substation at about 11am on Saturday.
The police were able to identify the suspects involved and a flying squad member arrested one.
“However, the second suspect fled into a house in Bethelsdorp Road.
“Gqeberha K9 Constable Shaneez Daniels gave the necessary warnings and due to noncompliance by the suspect, Daniels used her dog Diesel to assist with apprehending the suspect,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The damage caused to the Windvogel substation is estimated at R300,000.
Cables, copper bars, saws, spanners and side-cutters were also confiscated.
Both suspects were detained on charges relating to the Criminal Matters Amendment Act for damage to essential infrastructure.
HeraldLIVE
Two nabbed after break-in at Windvogel substation
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Two alleged copper cable thieves were arrested and are due to appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on Monday for causing damage to essential infrastructure.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, Gqeberha K9 and flying squad members received information about a break-in at the Windvogel substation at about 11am on Saturday.
The police were able to identify the suspects involved and a flying squad member arrested one.
“However, the second suspect fled into a house in Bethelsdorp Road.
“Gqeberha K9 Constable Shaneez Daniels gave the necessary warnings and due to noncompliance by the suspect, Daniels used her dog Diesel to assist with apprehending the suspect,” Janse van Rensburg said.
The damage caused to the Windvogel substation is estimated at R300,000.
Cables, copper bars, saws, spanners and side-cutters were also confiscated.
Both suspects were detained on charges relating to the Criminal Matters Amendment Act for damage to essential infrastructure.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics