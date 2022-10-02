Guns, drugs, seized in weekend arrests

Nelson Mandela Bay police arrested several people and confiscated drugs and firearms during various operations at the weekend.
In the first incident, at about 2pm on Friday, an intelligence-led operation by anti-gang unit members resulted in the confiscation of a stolen firearm, and the arrest of a suspect.
According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, while police were executing a search warrant at a house in Esterhuizen Street, Bethelsdorp, they noticed the suspect throwing something over the wall.
A 9mm pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition were found on the roof.
The firearm was reported stolen in Bethelsdorp earlier in September.
The 30-year-old suspect was detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
During the search of the yard, members had also seized 31 small packets of tik and cash, Naidu said.
Then on Saturday at about 3.20pm, Mount Road members were patrolling in Kempston Road when they noticed three men, one of them behaving suspiciously.
The police had noticed the man pushing a silver object into his pants, Naidu said.
“When the members approached them, they started running and were about to board a taxi, but the members succeeded in blocking them.
“They were searched and a 35-year-old was detained on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition.”
Anti-gang unit members executed a search warrant at a house in Highfield Road, Schauderville, also on Saturday.
A woman was arrested and charged in terms of the Medicine Controls Act for the illegal possession of Schedule 5 and 6 medication.
A total of 8,416 tablets and cash were confiscated.
“The illegal possession of Schedule 5 and 6 medicines is rife in the northern areas and police are clamping down on people selling these types of medicines to the community,” Naidu said.
At about 11am on Saturday, anti-gang unit members executed a search warrant at a house in Mitchell Street in Kariega.
A total of 268 Mandrax tablets, three packets of tik, cash and two laptops were recovered behind an outbuilding on the premises.
The estimated street value was R14,000.
Naidu said that at about 8.20pm on Saturday, anti-gang unit members had followed up on information received about a VW Polo driving in Schauderville, its occupants selling drugs in the area.
The members spotted the vehicle in Fettis Road, North End.
The driver was found in possession of cocaine.
A search of the vehicle resulted in the confiscation of 22 ziplock bags of cocaine (total weight 16.5g) with an estimated street value of R20,000.
A substantial amount of cash was also seized.
The vehicle was impounded and a 33-year-old foreigner was arrested for dealing in drugs.
Early on Sunday morning, Gelvandale police were on foot patrols in their hotspot areas when they spotted two males walking in Drew Street, Shauderville.
On questioning and searching them, a revolver, one round of ammunition, pepper spray and 11 packets of tik were allegedly found in possession of a 15-year-old.
The teenager was arrested for possession of a prohibited firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of drugs.
All the arrested suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday.
The confiscated firearms will be sent to ballistics for analysis.
Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata commended the assiduous efforts of the members in making sure drugs and firearms were removed from the streets.
“It is concerning that there are a large number of illegal firearms circulating in our communities.
“These firearms are used to commit serious crimes.
“We urge the communities to continue to inform the police about these illegal weapons.
“The confiscation of drugs at the weekend indicates that the police are resolute in clamping down on drug peddlers.
“These operations will continue until the drug traffickers are apprehended and their illegal trade is crushed,” Ncata said.
