Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka is expected to release finalised investigative reports on Friday.
The office of the public protector said among the reports expected to be released are that of the appointment of the chief of staff in the department of public enterprises in 2020, the arrest of Zamaswazi Majozi known as “Siphithiphithi Evaluator” online, and former minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nkqakula’s 2020 trip to Zimbabwe.
WATCH LIVE | Acting public protector releases investigative reports
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka is expected to release finalised investigative reports on Friday.
The office of the public protector said among the reports expected to be released are that of the appointment of the chief of staff in the department of public enterprises in 2020, the arrest of Zamaswazi Majozi known as “Siphithiphithi Evaluator” online, and former minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nkqakula’s 2020 trip to Zimbabwe.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics