WATCH LIVE | Acting public protector releases investigative reports

By TIMESLIVE - 30 September 2022

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka is expected to release finalised investigative reports on Friday.

The office of the public protector said among the reports expected to be released are that of the appointment of the chief of staff in the department of public enterprises in 2020, the arrest of Zamaswazi Majozi known as “Siphithiphithi Evaluator” online, and former minister of defence and military veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nkqakula’s 2020 trip to Zimbabwe.

