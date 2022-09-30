Two men, two teenage girls held after high-speed chase

A keen eye and quick response by members of the Gqeberha Flying Squad led to the arrest of four suspects, including two teenage girls, after a high-speed chase along the N2 in the early hours of Thursday.
The suspects were caught driving a stolen vehicle, and on further investigation three of them were positively linked to a business robbery in Newton Park hours earlier.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said flying squad members attached to the Mount Road precinct had been heading back to their station from Humewood at about 1am when they spotted a red Audi A3 travelling along the N2.
“They noticed that the number plate matched the registration number of a vehicle that was reported stolen in North End about a week ago.
“As they tried to stop the vehicle the suspects sped off and a high-speed chase ensued.”
The police managed to stop the vehicle near Deal Party to find seven people inside the Audi — three females and four males.
The suspects were allegedly found in possession of suspected stolen goods linked to a robbery at a petrol station in Cape Road, Newton Park, at about 5.25pm on Wednesday evening.
According to reports from that incident a man wearing a blue surgical maskentered the shop at the petrol station and threatened employees with a firearm.
Cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash were taken before the suspect fled in a getaway car.
The description from employees at the petrol station linked two of the male occupants of the Audi, aged 25 and 27, to the robbery. A 15-year-old girl was also linked to the robbery.
While being detained by members of the flying squad, the 15-year-old allegedly handed a cellphone to a 19-year-old girl in the car with them.
She was subsequently also arrested.
Janse van Rensburg said the two men faced charges of business robbery and possession of suspected stolen property related to the robbery as well as the stolen vehicle.
The younger girl will face charges of business robbery and the older girl will be charged with the possession of suspected stolen property.
The other three occupants of the car have not been arrested at this stage, but further arrests and charges could follow as the investigation is continuing.
All the suspects are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
