Two lions from war-torn Ukraine released in Thornhill sanctuary
Mir and Simba removed from conflict and deprivation and relocated by Warriors of Wildlife
Premium
By Guy Rogers - 30 September 2022
He returned to Ukraine to rescue a bear and ended up with a pride of lions as well.
In March, Warriors of Wildlife founder Lionel de Lange flew from SA back to Ukraine, where he had lived for 11 years until the war broke out in February, on a mission to rescue Masha, a brown circus bear living in the back of a truck...
Two lions from war-torn Ukraine released in Thornhill sanctuary
Mir and Simba removed from conflict and deprivation and relocated by Warriors of Wildlife
He returned to Ukraine to rescue a bear and ended up with a pride of lions as well.
In March, Warriors of Wildlife founder Lionel de Lange flew from SA back to Ukraine, where he had lived for 11 years until the war broke out in February, on a mission to rescue Masha, a brown circus bear living in the back of a truck...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics