×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pupil dies after falling under a moving bus in Mogale City

By TIMESLIVE - 30 September 2022
A grade 6 pupil from Mphe-Thuto Primary School in Mogale City has died after being crushed by a school bus.
A grade 6 pupil from Mphe-Thuto Primary School in Mogale City has died after being crushed by a school bus.
Image: File/ Man Truck and Bus SA

A grade 6 pupil from Mphe-Thuto Primary School in Ga-Mohale in Mogale City died on Thursday afternoon after falling under a moving scholar transport bus.

“Reports said that learners were fighting inside a scholar transport bus when the boy learner allegedly fell out of the bus and was unfortunately run over by it,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

He said  department officials have visited the deceased’s home to pay their respects.

Mabona said the department’s psychosocial team will be dispatched to the school on Friday to provide the necessary support.

 Police are investigating the incident.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read