News

Police hunting Kinkelbos farm robbers

By Riaan Marais - 30 September 2022
A couple and their two children were held up at gunpoint on their farm, about 15km from Kinkelbos, on Thursday
FAMILY NIGHTMARE: A couple and their two children were held up at gunpoint on their farm, about 15km from Kinkelbos, on Thursday
Image: BIALASIEWICZ/123RF

Police are on the hunt for at least five suspects after a robbery on a farm near Kinkelbos, Gqeberha, on Thursday night.

According to police reports, a couple and their two children were on their farm, about 15km from Kinkelbos, when the gang held them at gunpoint at about 7.20pm.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said at least five suspects, of whom two were carrying firearms, had entered the farm and threatened the family.

The couple were tied up with electrical cords while the robbers searched the house.

They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, a firearm, cellphones, jewellery and other valuables.

No injuries were reported.

Nkohli urged anyone with information on the incident or the suspects to contact their nearest police station.

