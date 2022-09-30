Partial fishing closures to protect penguins welcome, but more steps needed — conservation groups

Conservationists have welcomed the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment announcing the partial closure of fishing around some African penguin breeding colonies, but they say it could be a matter of too little too late if further measures are not implemented.
In a joint statement, WWF SA, BirdLife SA, SANCCOB and the Endangered Wildlife Trust said had the closures been announced six months earlier, they would probably have had a more positive effect on the penguin breeding efforts of 2022.
“We are deeply concerned that, with all these delays, we will have another breeding season come and go without any precautionary protections given to the penguins.
“Given the perilous and rapid decline of Africa’s only penguin species, we cannot afford another squandered year.”
The number of endangered African penguins off the coast of Algoa Bay has decreased 85% over the last seven years and since the 1900s the species endemic to SA coastlines has lost 99% of its population.
Research has proved that a scarcity of food, oil spills and underwater noise from ship-to-ship bunkering are among the key drivers of the decline.
“The newly announced closures come after the small pelagic industry has already caught most of its quota, and therefore will be too late to have the intended effect,” the statement said.
“The delay in decision-making comes after a highly contested and protracted engagement between representatives of the small pelagic fishing industry and conservation NGOs over the future of African penguins.
“Significantly, while these discussions were ongoing, there were no special protections in place for penguins and their numbers continued to decline.”
The organisations said more concerning was that the interim closure was only until January 14 2023, after which the industrial fishing season for anchovy and the already depleted sardine stock would start again.
The recent announcement includes reference to the establishment of an “independent international science panel” to provide longer-term guidance to minister Barbara Creecy on how to balance the future of the African penguin with demands of the fishing industry.
The organisations said this process would result in further delays of protective measures.
In the interim, they recommended that a balanced panel of professionals be introduced until the independent science panel had been established, as well as transparency of both processes, among other recommendations.
“If this situation is not urgently addressed, it could result in a long-term collapse of the small pelagic fishery in SA.
“This tough lesson has been learnt in Namibia, where the fishery has had to remain closed since 2018.”
“A low level of the sardine resource also poses severe environmental challenges for all top predators, among them Bryde’s whales, seals, dolphins, yellowtail, snoek, hake, various shark species, Cape gannets, Cape cormorants and the African penguin, all of which are dependent on sardines as a food source.”
Partial fishing closures to protect penguins welcome, but more steps needed — conservation groups
