News

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officials released on bail

By Devon Koen - 30 September 2022

Acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi, suspended human settlements head Mvuleni Mapu, ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula, former DA councillors Mbulelo Victor Manyati, Trevor Louw and Neville Higgins, and business owners Xolani and Nwabisa Masela, have been released on bail.

The eight accused were arrested by the Hawks on Thursday and charged with fraud, money laundering and contravening the municipal finances act...

