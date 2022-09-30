×

News

Man arrested in connection with Central stabbing

By Riaan Marais - 30 September 2022
Police responding to a call in Central on Tuesday night found a man who had been fatally stabbed
Image: 123RF

Humewood police officers have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with a murder at a block of flats in Central on Tuesday night.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, they responded to a call about a stabbing at the residence at about 8.50pm on Tuesday.

On arrival at the block of flats in Military Road, officers were informed that residents had found the victim, Goodson Tshombe, 25, on the stairs with a knife wound to the chest.

“While transporting him to hospital in a private vehicle, they managed to stop a passing ambulance in Castle Hill.

“Medical personnel from the ambulance declared Tshombe dead,” Janse van Rensburg said.

A case of murder was opened for investigation.

Further investigations led police to a residence in Central where a 35-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday.

The motive for the murder is still unknown.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.

