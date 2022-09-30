Dodgy toilet tender puts Nelson Mandela Bay bigwigs in muck
ANC secretary and city manager among those spending night in cells after Hawks pounce
By Yolanda Palezweni - 30 September 2022
A city manager, politicians and a businessman and his wife spent the night behind bars after the Hawks arrested them in various parts of Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday.
At the centre of the shock arrests is a R24m toilet tender and the 2018 removal of Athol Trollip as mayor — with new allegations emerging that former DA councillors were bribed to oust him...
