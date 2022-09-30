Co-accused in Terblanche murder trial wants to plead guilty
By Devon Koen - 30 September 2022
One of the men accused of being implicated in Gqeberha mom Vicki Terblanche’s death has indicated that he wishes to plead guilty to the murder charge.
And while the state awaits a decision from the office of the deputy director of public prosecutions (DDPP) about Dylan Cullis’s guilty plea, Vicki’s estranged husband, Arnold Terblanche, will soon be served with an indictment and have his matter transferred to the city’s high court for a pretrial conference...
