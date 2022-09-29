×

News

WATCH LIVE | Judgment in Malema, Ndlozi assault case

By TIMESLIVE - 29 September 2022

The Randburg magistrate's court is expected to hand down judgment in the assault case of EFF leaders Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlovu.

The two are accused of assaulting Lt-Col Johannes Venter at the funeral service of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways in 2018.

