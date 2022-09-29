AfriForum is on Thursday appealing against the equality court judgment that the "kill the boer" song is not hate speech. The hearing is at the Pretoria high court.
The court ruled in August that the use and singing of the struggle song did not constitute hate speech or incite violence.
The case was brought by AfriForum against EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | AfriForum in court to appeal against 'kill the boer' judgment
AfriForum is on Thursday appealing against the equality court judgment that the "kill the boer" song is not hate speech. The hearing is at the Pretoria high court.
The court ruled in August that the use and singing of the struggle song did not constitute hate speech or incite violence.
The case was brought by AfriForum against EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics