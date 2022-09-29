Sunshine Cinema shines light on big issues for marginalised communities
Solar-powered equipment ensures show goes on despite load-shedding
By Guy Rogers - 29 September 2022
A solar-powered cinema network is taking hard-hitting films to marginalised communities to involve them in debates and decisions on critical issues ranging from climate change to gender-based violence.
The Eastern Cape branch of Sunshine Cinema aims to use African films and the power of visual storytelling to allow people who would not normally have access to the medium to “see themselves” and engage with key issues affecting the continent and the world...
