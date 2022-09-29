The police’s family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit in Gqeberha is seeking assistance from the community in tracing a suspect in a rape reported on Monday last week.
The alleged rape victim was on her way home when she boarded a taxi in Beach Road near the McArthur Baths in Summerstrand at about 5.30pm on September 19.
In the taxi, she was allegedly blindfolded and her cellphone taken.
The taxi stopped later and she was then allegedly raped by one of the occupants.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the woman was left on the side of the road and when she felt it was safe she took off the blindfold and saw she was in Russell Road, Central.
She sought help from the community and a case was reported at the Humewood police station.
Anyone who can assist in identifying the alleged perpetrator, or can provide any information that could lead to his arrest, is urged to contact Constable Mziwethemba Klaas on 082-565-0189, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.
Information can also be sent via MYSAPSAPP.
All information is confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Police release identikit of rape suspect
Image: SUPPLIED
The police’s family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit in Gqeberha is seeking assistance from the community in tracing a suspect in a rape reported on Monday last week.
The alleged rape victim was on her way home when she boarded a taxi in Beach Road near the McArthur Baths in Summerstrand at about 5.30pm on September 19.
In the taxi, she was allegedly blindfolded and her cellphone taken.
The taxi stopped later and she was then allegedly raped by one of the occupants.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the woman was left on the side of the road and when she felt it was safe she took off the blindfold and saw she was in Russell Road, Central.
She sought help from the community and a case was reported at the Humewood police station.
Anyone who can assist in identifying the alleged perpetrator, or can provide any information that could lead to his arrest, is urged to contact Constable Mziwethemba Klaas on 082-565-0189, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.
Information can also be sent via MYSAPSAPP.
All information is confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics