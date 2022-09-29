Paterson High honours its struggle hero
School renames Classroom 41 the George Botha Science Laboratory after teacher who died in police detention
Premium
By Roslyn Baatjies - 29 September 2022
Classroom 41 at Paterson High School in Schauderville is where the late George Botha taught science and inspired young minds.
It was also at this school where the 30-year-old teacher was arrested by security police on December 10 1976 and died in detention five days later...
Paterson High honours its struggle hero
School renames Classroom 41 the George Botha Science Laboratory after teacher who died in police detention
Classroom 41 at Paterson High School in Schauderville is where the late George Botha taught science and inspired young minds.
It was also at this school where the 30-year-old teacher was arrested by security police on December 10 1976 and died in detention five days later...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics