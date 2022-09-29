×

New Brighton residents threaten to close Mendi Arts Centre over workers’ contracts

By Yolanda Palezweni - 29 September 2022

New Brighton residents picketed outside the Mendi Arts Centre on Wednesday because general workers did not have their contracts renewed by the centre’s management.

The picket was a continuation from April, when residents closed the gates demanding back pay from the municipality and the termination of contracts of workers from outside Ward 14. ..

