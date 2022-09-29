×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC secretary Nqakula hands himself over to Hawks

By Yolanda Palezweni - 29 September 2022

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC secretary Luyolo Nqakula handed himself over to the police on Thursday.

The Hawks arrested him along with DOP members Trevor Louw, Mbulelo Manyathi and Neville Higgins...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read