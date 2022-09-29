Nelson Mandela Bay ANC secretary Nqakula hands himself over to Hawks
By Yolanda Palezweni - 29 September 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay ANC secretary Luyolo Nqakula handed himself over to the police on Thursday.
The Hawks arrested him along with DOP members Trevor Louw, Mbulelo Manyathi and Neville Higgins...
