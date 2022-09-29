Engagements on Eskom are ongoing, says presidency

The presidency says engagements on government's interventions to resolve the energy crisis are ongoing.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed to TimesLIVE that there was no cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

However, he said: “Engagements on Eskom are ongoing.”

The cabinet met virtually last Wednesday to discuss the energy crisis. There was no announcement as the cabinet said it was still “deliberating”.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa told the local government summit gathering in Boksburg on Wednesday that the government was dealing with Eskom’s debt.