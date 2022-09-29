Electricity department go-slow suspended
Municipal staff agree to return to work after metro skipped load-shedding
By Andisa Bonani - 29 September 2022
After a day of negotiations between the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and unions, the two finally came to an agreement that saw the suspension of a go-slow by electricity and energy department staff.
The metro skipped load-shedding on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning when workers went on a go-slow over a scarce skills allowance and overtime payment in the metro’s energy and electricity department. ..
