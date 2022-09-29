×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Durban couple found dead after neighbour fumigates flat

By TimesLIVE - 29 September 2022
A Durban couple has died after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes from their neighbour's flat. Stock photo.
A Durban couple has died after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes from their neighbour's flat. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/eriksvoboda

A Durban couple died after allegedly inhaling fumes when an apartment opposite theirs was fumigated, said paramedics. 

The incident happened on Wednesday. 

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the bodies were found by a relative. 

“Reports indicate a family went to speak to family members as their phones were not being answered. On arrival of the family member, who entered the flat, two relatives were found unresponsive,” said Herbst.

The emergency services were immediately notified, who arrived on the scene within minutes. On scene were the eThekwini fire and rescue services, SAPS explosives unit and Berea SAPS. It was established that an adjoining vacant flat had been fumigated using a white powder-like substance. Firemen used an industrial fan to clear the toxic fumes.

A Netcare 911 rescue technician with the fire department used self-contained breathing apparatus to enter the home unit, where they found an adult male and an adult female unresponsive in the bed. Both patients were assessed [but] showed no signs of life and were sadly declared deceased.”

The matter has been handed over to the police. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read