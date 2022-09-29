Couple charged with toddler’s murder
Husband and wife arrested nine years after death of little Krisley Faith Dirker
By Devon Koen - 29 September 2022
Nearly nine years after little Krisley Faith Dirker was brought to hospital battered, bruised and unresponsive, her mother and the woman’s husband have been charged with her murder.
The girl, just 19 months old at the time, died as a result of blunt-force trauma to the head. ..
