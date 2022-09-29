Bookkeeper in court for alleged theft of R6m
Bidfood employee released on R5,000 bail
By Kathryn Kimberley - 29 September 2022
An Algoa Park woman has been released on bail following her arrest for allegedly defrauding a wholesale food supplier out of more than R6.1m.
Maryke van Vuuren, 34, appeared in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Thursday, where she was released on bail of R5,000...
