News

Bookkeeper in court for alleged theft of R6m

Bidfood employee released on R5,000 bail

Premium
By Kathryn Kimberley - 29 September 2022

An Algoa Park woman has been released on bail following her arrest for allegedly defrauding a wholesale food supplier out of more than R6.1m.

Maryke van Vuuren, 34, appeared in the Gqeberha commercial crimes court on Thursday, where she was released on bail of R5,000...

