×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses local government conference

By TIMESLIVE - 28 September 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the local government summit in Bokburg, Gauteng, on Wednesday.

The summit, hosted by the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, started on Tuesday with about 2,000 delegates attending.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read