Health minister Joe Phaahla and senior officials from his department are briefing parliament’s committee on health on monkeypox, Covid-19 and vaccines on Wednesday.
SA has recorded five cases of monkeypox but no fatalities to date.
WATCH LIVE | Health minister updates parliament on monkeypox, Covid-19 and vaccines
