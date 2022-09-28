×

WATCH LIVE | Health minister updates parliament on monkeypox, Covid-19 and vaccines

By TIMESLIVE - 28 September 2022

Health minister Joe Phaahla and senior officials from his department are briefing parliament’s committee on health on monkeypox, Covid-19 and vaccines on Wednesday.

SA has recorded five cases of monkeypox but no fatalities to date.

