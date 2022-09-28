Teenager arrested for magistrate's murder in Western Cape

Police have arrested a Mitchells Plain youth for the murder of Western Cape magistrate Romay van Rooyen.
The 18-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Muizenberg magistrate’s court on Thursday, after his arrest on Tuesday.
“The suspect was traced and arrested at his home in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, in a multidisciplinary operation comprising of the Hawks’ crimes against the state, national priority violent crime investigations, digital forensic investigations and priority crime management centre,” Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said.
Van Rooyen, 50, was killed at her home in Marina da Gama, near Muizenberg, on September 10.
Her car was missing but was found the next day in Mitchells Plain.
She worked at the Vredenberg courts but spent her weekends at her Cape Town home.
Van Rooyen's funeral is scheduled for Saturday, October 1.
Image: Facebook/ Romay van Rooyen
