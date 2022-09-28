×

Prison officials confiscate phone of inmate who posted on social media

28 September 2022
Ernest Mabuza
Journalist
Department of correctional services officials says it confiscated a phone allegedly used by an inmate at St Albans prison to post his image on social media.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

The department of correctional services (DCS) said on Tuesday it has confiscated a cellphone allegedly used by an inmate to post his image on social media.

“The identified inmate is incarcerated at St Albans correctional facility in the Eastern Cape and he has been moved to a special care unit for the purposes of an investigation and will be formally charged,” department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

Nxumalo said cellphones are defined as contraband in correctional centres and said using them is a punishable offence.

“The said inmate will also face other charges for tailoring [his] offender uniform as this is against DCS policies. DCS is deeply incensed by this behaviour and there will be strong action and consequences,” Nxumalo said.

