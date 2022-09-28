×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

New Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee unveiled

Opposition criticises ‘boys club’ after only one woman in Odendaal’s team

By Andisa Bonani - 28 September 2022

Meet all the mayor’s men and the one woman in charge of trying to turn Nelson Mandela Bay around.

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal announced his mayoral executive committee on Tuesday while also revealing that the budget and treasury portfolio would also fall under his office...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read