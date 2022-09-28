×

Nelson Mandela Bay skips load-shedding due to metro staff go-slow

28 September 2022
Andisa Bonani
Senior Politics Reporter

Nelson Mandela Bay skipped load-shedding on Tuesday and Wednesday when workers went on a go-slow due to a labour dispute concerning a scarce skills allowance in metro’s energy and electricity department. 

While SA Municipal Workers Union regional secretary Melikhaya Kortjan was not aware of the go-slow, he said the allowance was due to be terminated in October...

