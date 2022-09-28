The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed the arrest of former minister Mosebenzi Zwane, who is expected to apply for bail at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on Wednesday.
NPA Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka confirmed three arrests took place on Wednesday morning, including that of Zwane in Bloemfontein. The other two are former employees of Gupta family-owned Sahara Computers and Islandsite Investments.
“Former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane was arrested this morning, along with former Sahara employee Ugeshni Govender and Islandsite director Ronica Ragavan,” Seboka said.
They were arrested in connection with alleged fraud and corruption linked to the controversial dairy farm project in Vrede, in the Free State, involving public funds meant to develop emerging black farmers.
Seboka said the “arrests arise from the alleged looting of the Free State department of agriculture through a company called Estina”.
“In the charge sheet we allege that in terms of the agreement between the department and Estina, was to ensure that the beneficiaries owned 51% of the AgriBEE (special purpose vehicle) entity and the remaining shares were to belong to Estina. The said agreement also contained a rent-free lease clause in favour of Estina for a period of 99 years,” Seboka said.
On July 5 2012 Estina (Pty) Ltd entered into an agreement with the Free State department of agriculture to establish and implement a dairy farm project in Vrede to benefit previously disadvantaged farmers to uplift the people of the area, said Seboka.
“In terms of the agreement, Estina was to provide a capital injection of R228m. Paras Dairy (a company incorporated in India) was alleged to be Estina’s partner in the Vrede dairy project,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Mosebenzi Zwane arrested, set to apply for bail in Gupta-linked dairy farm case
Senior reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
TimesLIVE
