Kariega watch patroller shot dead by ruthless cable thief
Premium
By Tremaine van Aardt - 28 September 2022
The war on cable theft in Nelson Mandela Bay has turned deadly after a neighbourhood watch patroller in Kariega was killed on Tuesday morning while confronting the suspected thieves.
Being hailed as a hero by the Gerald Smith community did little to console the father of Bernard Christoffels, 37, as he stood in the morning rain and cried next to the body of his son in Moffat Street...
