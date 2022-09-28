A Gqeberha police officer has been released on warning after his arrest on a charge of attempted extortion.
The 47-year-old warrant officer, attached to the Gelvandale police station, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
It is alleged that between May and June, the officer contacted a man, saying he had information from his informer that the man’s son was suspected of having sold an illegal firearm to a gangster.
According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, the police officer also allegedly told the man that his informer could retrieve the firearm from where it had been sold and give it back to him.
For the matter to not be subjected to investigation, he then allegedly demanded R3,000 from the father, which he indicated would be paid to the informer.
He allegedly then threatened the man that he would continue with the investigation if the money was not paid.
A case of extortion was reported to the Gqeberha-based Hawks serious corruption investigation unit, resulting in the officer’s arrest on Tuesday.
The matter was postponed to October 4 for copies of the docket, and for the case to be transferred to the regional court.
The officer cannot be named until he has pleaded to the charge.
Gqeberha police officer charged with attempted extortion
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
