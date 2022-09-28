Four dead after bakkie and minibus taxi collide in KZN

Four people died when a bakkie slammed into a minibus taxi on the N2 on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Wednesday morning.
IPSS Medical Rescue said the crash took place between the Mvoti toll plaza and Stanger.
“On arrival of crews it was established the taxi had been travelling northbound when a bakkie on the southbound carriage way allegedly lost control and veered over the centre median, slamming head-on into the taxi,” said IPSS.
“Two people are trapped in the taxi and four have succumbed to their injuries. Many have been injured.”
All the patients were stabilised by paramedics from IPSS and other services before being transported to hospital.
