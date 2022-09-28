Farmer found murdered near Delmas

A 72-year-old man was found dead on a farm near Delmas on Tuesday morning.

Police received information about a possible attack at a farm in Waaikraal, between Delmas and Bronkhorstspruit. Upon arrival at the farm, they found a man lying in a pool of blood. He was certified dead by paramedics who also attended the scene.

“The man has since been identified as Mr Jessie Henry Coleman, a farmer who also worked as a veterinarian in Benoni,” police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said.

The victim's hands and feet were tied.

“Police discovered that the back door of the house was broken possibly by the suspect(s) to gain entry.

“The whole house was ransacked and his mobile phone could have been stolen during the incident, hence a charge of house robbery was added.”

TimesLIVE