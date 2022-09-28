Family distraught after boy’s fatal mauling by pit bulls
Owner says he can't understand why his beloved dogs, who were shot dead by police, killed his young nephew
By Devon Koen - 28 September 2022
When a 10-year-old boy proudly returned home from school with a bottle of marbles, his family pets, both pit bulls, shared in his excitement.
But while playfully trying to latch onto the bottle, one of the dogs appeared to accidentally bite little Storm Nuku’s nose, drawing blood, and the vicious attack unfolded...
