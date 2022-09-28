×

News

Family distraught after boy’s fatal mauling by pit bulls

Owner says he can't understand why his beloved dogs, who were shot dead by police, killed his young nephew

By Devon Koen - 28 September 2022

When a 10-year-old boy proudly returned home from school with a bottle of marbles, his family pets, both pit bulls, shared in his excitement.

But while playfully trying to latch onto the bottle, one of the dogs appeared to accidentally bite little Storm Nuku’s nose, drawing blood, and the vicious attack unfolded...

