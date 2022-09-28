×

December delight as annual Uncle Jumbo’s Christmas Party returns

By Zamandulo Malonde - 28 September 2022

Christmas is about to get even merrier for Nelson Mandela Bay children with the return of Noddy and his colourful car, Big Ears, Mr Plod, Snow White, Tinkerbell and many other favourite childhood characters.

Everyone’s favourite holiday celebration, Uncle Jumbo’s Christmas Party, will return this December after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19...

