News

ANC leader in eThekwini shot dead after party caucus meeting

28 September 2022
Zimasa Matiwane
Reporter
Another ANC eThekwini leader has been shot dead. Stock photo.
GUNNED DOWN: Another ANC eThekwini leader has been shot dead. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The ANC in eThekwini is calling for the strengthening of intelligence-gathering structures after another party leader was gunned down.

Regional spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said five ANC leaders have been killed in the eThekwini region “under mysterious circumstances in the past few weeks”.

The statement comes as the region has suffered another loss with the killing of deputy branch chairperson of ward 14 in eThekwini, Cassim Phiri.

“We are disturbed to learn that he was brutally murdered by unknown criminals after a successful ANC meeting at Mariannhill Primary School last night.

“As the ANC in eThekwini, we reiterate our call for more resources to be allocated to ensure intelligence gathering to detect planned killings of leaders,” said Mkhize. 

The ANC in eThekwini has called on police minister Bheki Cele and chair of the interministerial committee into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal to sanction an urgent probe into the “murder” of Phiri.

“We are encouraging police to continue to use a sophisticated technology to conduct touch DNA and fingerprinting on firearms, dangerous weapons and other exhibits found in crime scenes,” added Mkhize.

TimesLIVE

 

