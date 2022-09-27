×

News

Woman found dead on Settlers Freeway

By Herald Reporter - 27 September 2022
Police are seeking help in identifying a woman who was found dead in North End on Thursday
Image: GARETH WILSON

Gqeberha police are looking for the family of a middle-aged woman who was found dead in North End on Thursday.

The woman, estimated to be 40 to 45 years old, was found lying on the M4 Settlers Freeway, near Darling Street, at about 6.30pm.

This was after police responded to a report about a hit-and-run accident in the area.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the woman had no identification on her.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Anyone who can help identify the woman is urged to contact Detective Warrant Officer Riaan Steyn on 082-657-0047, Crime Stop on 086-001-0111 or the nearest police station.

