Ramaphosa assured progress is being made in implementing the additional actions announced in the July energy crisis plan, even though the effects may not be immediately felt.
Government must lead by example
Speaking on eNCA last week, public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille said the state should lead by example by reducing demand in government-owned buildings.
“It is like you when you have a drought situation and you have a limited amount of water. Here we have a limited amount of electricity. It will help if you reduce the demand for power,” she said.
She said for the country to lower demand, everyone should play their part.
“Some people don’t have access to electricity. We are all in this together, both the public and private sectors.
“If you can do your bit from a community level, in the private sector level and government, we must all do it together to help to reduce demand until we are out of this crisis.”
Here are some of the reactions to Ramaphosa's comments:
What's among Ramaphosa's solution for load-shedding? He says public must use less electricity
Reporter
Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa says widespread public anger over load-shedding is justified but has appealed to South Africans to use less electricity and ease the pressure on Eskom’s grid.
Ramaphosa, in his weekly newsletter, said there was no quick fix for load-shedding but real progress is being made.
“Given the unpredictable performance of Eskom's fleet of coal-fired power stations, we will not be able to eliminate load-shedding in the short term. This is the unfortunate reality of our situation, which has had a long history,” he said.
He said the burden falls on consumers to alleviate the pressure on the ailing national grid.
“This means using electricity sparingly, reporting illegal connections and paying for the electricity we use. Businesses, households and government departments that owe Eskom must pay up so that Eskom is better able to undertake the critical maintenance that is needed to keep the lights on.”
Ramaphosa assured progress is being made in implementing the additional actions announced in the July energy crisis plan, even though the effects may not be immediately felt.
Government must lead by example
Speaking on eNCA last week, public works and infrastructure minister Patricia de Lille said the state should lead by example by reducing demand in government-owned buildings.
“It is like you when you have a drought situation and you have a limited amount of water. Here we have a limited amount of electricity. It will help if you reduce the demand for power,” she said.
She said for the country to lower demand, everyone should play their part.
“Some people don’t have access to electricity. We are all in this together, both the public and private sectors.
“If you can do your bit from a community level, in the private sector level and government, we must all do it together to help to reduce demand until we are out of this crisis.”
Here are some of the reactions to Ramaphosa's comments:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics