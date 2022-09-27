×

WATCH LIVE | Debate on DA’s motion to establish committee to investigate Phala Phala farmgate

By TImesLIVE - 27 September 2022

Parliament is on Tuesday debating the DA’s motion to establish an ad hoc committee to look into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

“This is an opportunity for all parties in parliament to act beyond party interests and call for accountability,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen.

TimesLIVE

 

