Parliament is on Tuesday debating the DA’s motion to establish an ad hoc committee to look into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.
“This is an opportunity for all parties in parliament to act beyond party interests and call for accountability,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Debate on DA’s motion to establish committee to investigate Phala Phala farmgate
Parliament is on Tuesday debating the DA’s motion to establish an ad hoc committee to look into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.
“This is an opportunity for all parties in parliament to act beyond party interests and call for accountability,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics