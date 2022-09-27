Tragedy strikes family as boy, 5, electrocuted
Premium
By Naziziphiwo Buso - 27 September 2022
A young Garden Route mother took her eyes off her son for just a moment to go to the bathroom — but when she returned, her worst nightmare had come true.
Her only son, Bradlin Jacobs, 5, had electrocuted himself after touching an electrical box on the municipal sports field where a Heritage Day sports match was being played on Saturday...
Tragedy strikes family as boy, 5, electrocuted
A young Garden Route mother took her eyes off her son for just a moment to go to the bathroom — but when she returned, her worst nightmare had come true.
Her only son, Bradlin Jacobs, 5, had electrocuted himself after touching an electrical box on the municipal sports field where a Heritage Day sports match was being played on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics