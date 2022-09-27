Three-stage plan to curb Plettenberg Bay shark attacks

The Bitou Municipality and key stakeholders in Plettenberg Bay have formalised a Plett shark action plan.
This follows the latest shark attack in which a tourist was mauled to death at the weekend.
The three-stage plan aims to deal with the high shark activity along Plett’s beaches before the festive season.
This includes shark spotters, drones and additional lifeguards.
On Sunday morning, Kimon “Kiki” Bisogno, 38, from Cape Town, died while swimming at the town’s Central Beach.
The fatal shark attack was the second in Plettenberg Bay in 2022 after swimmer Bruce Wolov was killed on June 28.
A decision was also made to temporarily close the beaches.
Mayor Dave Swart said the key stakeholders in Plettenberg Bay, including Plett Tourism, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the Institute of Great White Research, and conservation specialists focused on ocean activities and ocean research, had been in conversation since May to formalise a Plett shark action plan.
Swart said in addition to the 12 shark-bite kits sponsored by the NSRI and placed along the town’s main beaches, the group had set up several WhatsApp platforms to keep stakeholders informed of shark activity in the area.
Outlining the three-stage plan, Swart said “shark smart” signs made possible through private funding had been approved in mid-September and were now being printed.
“Plett Tourism is assisting the Bitou municipality with flyers with the ‘shark smart’ signage content.
“These flyers will be distributed to home rental agencies, hotels, guesthouses, lodges and B&Bs in late October.”
On Sunday, Bitou municipal spokesperson Andile Namntu said the council had earlier in the year approved research on having a shark barrier installed at Central Beach.
Namntu said the research would go a long way to assist in understanding the behaviour of the sharks.
“The research will take about 18 months before it can be determined if shark-deterrent structures are a viable option for the Plett coastline,” he said.
Swart, meanwhile, said the municipality had also approved additional lifeguards to begin on October 1 at all main beaches during the high season, and on public holidays.
He said there were two potential locations for employed shark spotters at the Lookout Beach and Robberg Beach areas with raised vantage points.
“The Plett Shark Action Group is now investigating the costs of two drones, stationary cameras, specialised water-monitoring software, and the appointment of specialised monitors who will analyse shark activity and notify the proper authorities for beach closures,” he said.
HeraldLIVE
