Still a long way before rail becomes viable alternative, says Road Freight Association
Rail will need to provide the accessible, efficient, reliable and secure service now provided by other modes, mostly road transport.
Once rail can provide that kind of service, customers will use rail.
So said the Road Freight Association (RFA) on Monday after transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s announcement that there is a plan to move “most freight from road to rail in the next five years”.
Mbalula's announcement comes in the wake of recent road crashes involving freight trucks.
“In terms of freight services on rail, unfortunately, no matter how much we would like the rail system to play its rightful role in the transportation of goods (and people) across our country, this will take time to become a reliable and sustainable alternative,” RFA CEO Gavin Kelly said.
“The rail infrastructure has been neglected and destroyed, with parts looking like scenes from apocalypse movies.”
Rail faces many challenges and the plan to address and prevent these recurring is a vital part of revitalisation of rail.
“What is the plan to provide that level of service? Where will the funding come from to rebuild/repair and run such a service?”
Kelly said realities in the freight logistics world determined how freight was moved, which modes were chosen above others and what investment will be applied.
“Transportation has always been a dynamic industry and while those who run businesses in the transport industry continually compete and try to have an edge or provide the best service, it is the customer (owner of the goods) who ultimately decides which mode is used.
“Those customers are businessmen and women, not romanticists.”
Any reasonable assessment of logistics chains around the world shows rail needs to play its part in the movement of certain sizes and types of cargo.
Moving millions of tonnes of coal or ore to a harbour by truck is not sensible, and SA leads the way in logistics operations with dedicated lines carrying coal from inland mines to Richards Bay or, similarly, iron ore to Saldanha, which are sustainable examples of mainline rail operations.
Kelly said the RFA supports a move of “rail-friendly” cargo to rail.
