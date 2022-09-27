×

News

Salary delay for Tshwane metro staff resolved, says city as it blames bank

By TimesLIVE - 27 September 2022
The City of Tshwane has blamed a banking snafu for a delay in paying some staff salaries this month. File photo.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

The City of Tshwane has blamed a banking snafu for a delay in paying some staff salaries this month.

Mayor Randall Williams said employees who bank with Absa received their salaries and the nonpayment of salaries to those who banked with other institutions was due to a technical glitch by Absa.

Employees were assured this had been resolved.

“Absa has managed to resolve the salary payment debacle with other banks. Salaries will gradually be paid into employees’ accounts [on Monday] afternoon. Employees are urged to give this process a few hours.

“Absa undertook to cover all the costs (reimburse the charges) resulting from this unfortunate occurrence,” the city said.

TimesLIVE

 

