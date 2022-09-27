×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Research team finds plastic contaminants in Bay mussels

Worrying pollution could pose threat to human health and marine environment

By Guy Rogers - 27 September 2022

Researchers have discovered plastic contaminants in mussels along Gqeberha’s shoreline, which could pose a threat to human health.

The study was conducted by a team from the Sustainable Seas Trust, based in the city, as part of their Towards Zero Plastics to the Seas of Africa project...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read